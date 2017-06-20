Suspected financial fraud at the Garda training college could run to six figures according to new reports.

The Irish Independent claims the fraud squad has been called in to Templemore to investigate alleged financial irregularities.

The Garda Commissioner is due back before the Public Accounts Committee to answer more questions about it.

Nóirín O'Sullivan's previous testimony has been contradicted by civilian Garda officials who claim she knew about problems earlier than she's admitted.

Labour's Alan Kelly is chairing today's meeting of the P.A.C.: