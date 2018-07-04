A major incident's been declared in Wiltshire in the UK- where police think a man and a woman left critically ill may have been exposed to an unknown substance.

The pair, in their 40s, were found unconscious at a property on Saturday evening. They were taken from Amesbury to Salisbury District Hospital.

It's a few miles from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were poisoned earlier this year - but nothing is linking the two at the moment.

Police say it's not yet clear if a crime's been committed.