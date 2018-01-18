A man has been handed a fully suspended two and a half year sentence for damaging a Garda car during a water charge protest in Dublin.

Dylan Collins from Bawnlea Green in Tallaght smashed the back window of the car when he threw a brick from about 30 metres away.

There were three Gardaí inside the car at the time but none of them were injured.

The court heard it happened just after the then Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser left the area on the afternoon of November 15th 2014.

Last June, six men including Solidarity TD Paul Murphy were acquitted of false imprisonment charges arising from the same protest.