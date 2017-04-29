A leather jacket worn by Patrick Swayze in the film Dirty Dancing has sold for nearly €60,000 at auction.



The actor's widow Lisa Niemi put it up for sale in Los Angeles, alongside other hundreds of other items of memorabilia from his career.

The items included a shirt he wore in Ghost and a surfboard from Point Break.



The auction has caused a split in his family, with his niece describing it as 'slap in the face'.

Lisa Niemi admitted she had "a lot of mixed feelings" about the auction.

Swayze died in 2009 at the age of 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.