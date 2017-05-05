

Psychologists reckon swearing can give you a temporary boost in muscle strength and stamina.

In tests, people who said a few bad words did better than those who kept it clean.

Situations where swearing helps include (The list is endless really, heres 3 suggestions)

hitting a tenis ball

cycling up a hill

opening a jar

In experiments swearing rudely led to significant improvements in performance compared with when "neutral" words are used.

T he study followed up earlier work that showed how cursing increases pain tolerance.

Doctor Richard Stephens from the University of Keele led the experiment.