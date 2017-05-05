Swearing Is Good For You
Psychologists reckon swearing can give you a temporary boost in muscle strength and stamina.
In tests, people who said a few bad words did better than those who kept it clean.
Situations where swearing helps include (The list is endless really, heres 3 suggestions)
- hitting a tenis ball
- cycling up a hill
- opening a jar
In experiments swearing rudely led to significant improvements in performance compared with when "neutral" words are used.
Doctor Richard Stephens from the University of Keele led the experiment.