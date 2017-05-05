F**king science says so


Psychologists reckon swearing can give you a temporary boost in muscle strength and stamina.

In tests, people who said a few bad words did better than those who kept it clean.

Situations where swearing helps include (The list is endless really, heres 3 suggestions)

  • hitting a tenis ball 
  • cycling up a hill 
  • opening a jar

 

In experiments swearing rudely led to significant improvements in performance compared with when "neutral" words are used.

The study followed up earlier work that showed how cursing increases pain tolerance.

Doctor Richard Stephens from the University of Keele led the experiment.

 

 