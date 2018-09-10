Swedish Election Leads To Deadlock For Main Parties And Far-Right Gains
The Swedish Prime Minister has rejected calls to resign, on an election night that's shaken up the country's political landscape.
There's been no clear winner after the poll - with the two biggest parties almost tied.
PM Stefan Löfven's Social Democrats won 28.4% of the vote, but not enough to secure a majority.
In total, the centre-left bloc ended up with 40.6% of the vote - just slightly ahead of a centre-right bloc, although marking a loss of around 13 seats in parliament.
Löfven has pledged to hold talks to try and resolve the deadlock, before parliament reopens in two weeks.
He acknowledged that a 'cross-bloc coalition' will be needed.
The far-right anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party, however, is claiming to be the real victor after increasing its vote share to around 18%.
It's up more than 5% on the last vote, although that marks a slightly smaller rise than some had anticipated.
Party leader Jimmie Akesson said: "We're strengthening our pivotal position... we increase our seats in parliament.
"We see we're going to get incredible influence over what'll happen in Sweden over the coming weeks, months and years - and that nobody can take away from us."
The two largest blocs have ruled out forming a coalition with the far-right party.