Man Armed With Chainsaw Attacks People In Switzerland
Police say a man who attacked several people in Switzerland this morning was armed with a chainsaw.
Five people have been taken to hospital, two of them with serious injuries.
It happened in the northern city of Schaffhausen.
A search is under way for the suspect.
Officers say it's not terrorism.
