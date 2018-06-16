The creators of cult favourites Parma Violets, Drumsticks and Love Hearts are looking for someone to invent a new sweet for their factory.

Swizzles is celebrating its 90th year of sweet creations and wants to add a new flavour to their repertoire.

Have you ever dreamt of becoming a sweet inventor? Now you can!



We challenge YOU to create a brand new sweet for us to make in our Swizzels factory!



Enter your creation below or click here to find out more - https://t.co/a7w43t3rx5 #MySwizzels pic.twitter.com/3mhWPsfHjL — Swizzels (@SwizzelsMatlow) June 11, 2018

Four creations will be shortlisted by Swizzels judges and then put to the public vote.

The winner will WIN a VIP tour of the Swizzels factory in Derbyshire in the UK to see their sweet invention brought to life.

To give you a helping hand they've designed an inspiration gallery that you can check out here: https://swizzels.com/fun-and-games/sweetest-invention/inspiration-gallery/

This isn't the first time the company opened up to ask the public in. A few years ago Waterford woman Áine Hickey landed the coveted job of sweet taster for Swizzles: