Dr Gabriel Scally, author of the report into the Cervical Screening Programme, will be questioned on his findings by an Oireachtas Committee today.

It is the first time since the publication of the study that he will appear before the Health Committee.

The scoping inquiry identified 'serious gaps' in the expertise and governance of the CervicalCheck programme.

Dr Scally was tasked with carrying out the preliminary inquiry, after it emerged over 200 women should have received earlier treatment than they did.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris says the Government is determined to work to effectively eradicate cervical cancer in Ireland.

Speaking yesterday, he observed: "My commitment to the Government - and I think the requirement that the entire country has of all of us - is that we work to effectively eradicate cervical cancer in this country.

"We can do that - because other countries have done that too. We've seen the number of cases of cervical cancer decline; we've seen the rate of deaths from cervical cancer decline since the introduction of our screening programme - but we can do more, and we will."