A left-wing TD says she won't stand up during the Dail prayer - now that the rules are being changed to require it.

Rules are today being rewritten to include 30 seconds of 'reflective silence' after the prayer, as an intended nod to an increasingly multi-ethnic and secular republic.

The proposals will kick in tomorrow - but among the consequences is that all members will be required to stand up during the prayer, whether or not they're taking part in it.

All TDs currently stand for the prayer anyway, as it is recited directly after the arrival of the Ceann Comhairle, for which TDs traditionally stand up in their seats.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, who has stood until now, says she will not do so as she believes the rules further enshrine a link between Church and State.

She may face disciplinary action for doing so, as a refusal to stand for the prayer could be considered a breach of the house rules.

If the rules are enforced fully by the Ceann Comhairle, Coppinger could then face disciplinary action for doing so - including being excluded from the Dáil chamber.

Supporters of the tradition say 'rules are rules' - and nobody should make a fuss about them.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly filed this report for Today FM's National Lunchtime News: