New rules will be adopted in the Dáil today - which could see TDs kicked out if they don't stand for a daily prayer.

The rules of the house are being changed so that TDs have 30 seconds of silence after the prayer that opens every day's business.

But the changes will also make it mandatory for TDs to stand during the prayer, even if they don't take part.

Any refusal to do so could be deemed a breach of the rules, and could even result in a TD being suspended.

Today's changes will also reduce the minimum number of TDs required for some sittings - lowering the bar from 20 to 10.