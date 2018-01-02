The Government is being asked to consider giving parents tax breaks for employing a childminder in their own home.

Direct employment means the childminder receives the benefits of a worker, instead of informal arrangements such as 'cash in hand'.

Two Fine Gael TDs - Maria Bailey and Kate O'Connell - are tabling the proposal, that would allow parents to claim a tax credit.

They say it would be more flexible for many mums and dads, offering them more ownership when it comes to deciding who minds their children.

Deputy O'Connell suggests such an arrangement would suit situations where a 'formalised creche setting doesn't work'.

However, Early Childhood Ireland isn’t convinced it’s a good idea.

Frances Byrne from the group says the proposal is way ahead of its time: