Fianna Fáil's Deputy Leader has told the Dáil that an interview with a young mother who now has terminal cancer has "seared the soul of the country."

It comes following an RTÉ interview with 37-year-old mother of five Emma Mhic Mhathuna.

She spoke of her heartbreak at her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2016, having been given the all clear three years earlier.

Emma told RTÉ: "I’m dying when I don’t need to die. And my children are going to be without me, and I’m going to be without them."

The issue was raised during leaders questions by Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Dara Calleary.

He said: "It's an interview that would stay with anyone who heard it - it seared the soul of our country.

"It's hard not to be completely distraught at the devastating heartbreak that Emma and her family are facing."

Responding to Deputy Calleary and the "harrowing" interview, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: "There are few words that I can offer that can recognise the scale of tragedy and vast difficulty that Emma and her family are grappling with at the moment."

He stressed the Government was determined to establish who is accountable for the Cervical Check scandal, and to prevent it from happening again.