TG4 has apologised a after clip before the news on Wednesday showed a caravan being kicked off a cliff into the sea.

It came just hours after a women was killed when the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff during storm Ali.

The woman, who has been named as Elvira Ferraii from Switzerland, was staying on her own in the caravan at the Clifden Eco Beach Camping and Caravan Park near Claddaghduff, Co Galway, when the incident occurred at about 7.45am.

TG4 apologised for the 'indent' which was shown just minutes before a news report on the incident.

The Irish language station said the clip was auto-scheduled and only ran once that day.



