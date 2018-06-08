Anthony Bourdain, the American TV chef, has been found dead.

The 61-year-old's body was discovered in a hotel room in France, where he was filming for his CNN show.

The television network reports that the presenter took his own life.

In a statement, CNN said: "[Anthony's] love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain became an international star in the wake of the publication of his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

His hit TV shows included Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

The chef was well-known for his use of colourful language, and he frequently celebrated street food and various unusual local cuisines during his travels around the world.

If you have been affected by this story you can contact Samaritans on Freephone 116 123