A new report looking at the current TV licence fee says the system is not fit for purpose and should be replaced.

The Oireachtas Communications Committee says the funding model should become a household-based broadcasting charge - regardless of whether or not people have a traditional TV.

It also says this should be collected by the Revenue Commissioners.

It believes the introduction of a household-based broadcasting charge (i.e. not-device dependent) is "feasible, efficient and practical considering the increasing threats to sustainability of current licence fee revenues."

It says the existing allocation of licence fee monies should be "be scrutinised and revised" to ensure that any monies taken in "are provided to a diversity of existing and new sources in a fair and equitable way."

This would see funding be made available from the TV licence fee for independent radio stations.

It also wants to restore a funding cap for RTÉ, implemented by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

While it says the licence fee itself should be reviewed in the light of Consumer Price Indexation (CPI).

And it says all references in legislation referring to 'public service broadcasting' or 'broadcasters' should be changed to 'public service media' (PSM), where appropriate.

Read the report in full here

Additional reporting: Jack Quann