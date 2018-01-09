TV3 is to re-brand as Virgin Media Television later this year.

The group's managing-director, Pat Kiely, made the announcement as it launched it's new spring schedule.

A spokesperson for TV3 said the change would see the group re-named - but this may not be applicable to each channel in the group.

Ireland's Got Talent will debut on February 3rd as part of the new schedule.

It'll be presented by Lucy Kennedy with judges Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne and Denis Van Outen.

This Spring will also see the NatWest 6 Nations coverage move to TV3 which will be hosted by Joe Molloy.

There's also good news for Red Rock fans - the series is back on January 22nd with 13 new episodes.

The Tonight Show presented by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates is also being extended to four night a week and will now air Monday to Thursday.

The Restaurant also returns for a new season this year and some of the most popular UK show including The Voice, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice, Love Island, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Take Away and The Graham Norton Show.