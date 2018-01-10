Fota Wildlife Park in Cork says it's "deeply saddened" by the death of its giraffe, Tadgh.

The Rothschild giraffe passed away last night from what appears to be heart failure.

The park says he'd reached "the ripe old age" of 16 years and 8 months.

Tadgh was born on May 8th 2001 in Hamburg Zoo, Germany and arrived at Fota Wildlife Park on May 20th 2004.

Fota says since then, he sired 23 offspring - including Fada, Aoife, Blaithín and Noinín.

He also has 17 "grandchildren".

Aidan Rafferty, lead ranger, said: "The rangers were greatly saddened to discover that Tadgh has passed away during the night and he will be profoundly missed here at Fota Wildlife Park.

"However, over his long and happy life here, he proved to be a great sire who will ensure his legacy lives on in the many offspring at Fota and other zoological parks."

There were estimated to be only 1,600 Rothschild giraffes left in the wild in Kenya and Uganda.