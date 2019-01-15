Talks aimed at averting strike action by nurses nationwide over the coming weeks have just gotten underway.

HSE officials are currently meeting with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association.

Both have announced plans to strike in the next few weeks over issues relating to pay and conditions.

Crucial talks between INMO, PNA + HSE on averting a strike by nurses at Irish hospitals are ongoing here. Unions say the HSE must provide them with proposals today that they can put to members. First day of strike planned for a fortnight’s time. pic.twitter.com/EPj6Qi05Tn — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) January 15, 2019

The INMO will hold the first of six nationwide 24-hour strikes on January 30th.

Meanwhile, the PNA is planning a three day stoppage from February 12th.

Both unions have garnered international support with one protest scheduled to take place in Sydney, Australia later this week.

The demonstration, set for the Sydney Opera house on Saturday, is expected to be attended by 100 nurses.