The government is to hold a symposium next week to discuss closing the gender pay gap.

It will hear from a range of experts about how best to bring about pay equality.

There's clear commitments in the programme for government to tackle the gender pay gap, and part of that is creating a dialogue with employers.

Policymakers, business representatives, trades unions and academics will meet on Wednesday to discuss it

The Justice Minister will announce some of the recommendations made by the public during a consultation over the last few months.

The gender pay gap in Ireland is almost 14 per cent, lower than the EU average - but the government says it's still too high.

This week Iceland, which has one of the lowest gender pay gaps, introduced new laws meaning companies have to prove they pay men and women with the same qualifications doing the same job the same amount

Legislation is being considered here in Ireland that would make companies with over 50 employees have to publish what they pay men and women

Other ideas will be discussed next week.