The Justice Minister says gardai have the necessary intelligence and support resources to deal with any terrorism threat.

In a statement released tonight, Frances Fitzgerald says while an attack here is possible - it is unlikely - and there is NO specific information in relation to any threat to Ireland from international terrorism.

However, Minister Fitzgerald says this is kept under constant review by An Garda Síochána.

Garda representatives, meanwhile, have expressed their concern about the ability of frontline Gardai to deal with any potential terrorist attack.

Antoinette Cunningham, President of the Assocation of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, is not confident that garda would be able to respond as quickly to a terror event as police in London: