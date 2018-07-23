The Tanaiste says progress on the Irish issues surrounding Brexit has "ground to a halt".

Simon Coveney was speaking at the MacGill summer school in Donegal this evening, where he accused the UK of "negotiating with itself" over the future relationship with the EU.

He welcomed the UK's commitment to the backstop measure for the border - but highlighted cabinet divisions among British ministers in agreeing a negotiating position.

The Tanaiste reiterated the Irish government's position that the best option for the UK is to stay in the customs union and single market: