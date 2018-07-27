Fianna Fáil's Health spokesperson has accused the Taoiseach of making false promises to the victims of the Cervical Check scandal

Stephen Donnelly says Leo Varadkar needs to admit if he can't keep his pledge to them that they won't have to go through court proceedings.

This week terminally ill Ruth Morissey brought her alleged misdiagnosis case to the High Court.

In a statement the Minister for Health says he doesn't want to see any case end up in court and that mediation is offered in each case.

In relation to Ruth Morrissey's case the State Claims Agency says an effort to resolve the case before it went to court was unsuccessful, and the organisation hopes to resolve cases through mediation where possible.