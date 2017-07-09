The Taoiseach and the President are honouring the Irish men and women who have died in service to their country this morning.

The annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony honours all those who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The ceremony got underway at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin at 10:30am this morning - as well as at six locations across Ireland.

The countrywide events are taking place in Waterford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Galway and Cork.

The President Michael D. Higgins will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland following the multi-faith military ceremony.