The Taoiseach and Tánaiste will update the cabinet on the state of Brexit negotiations this morning.

A special meeting has been convened after negotiations on the border over the weekend.

It was hoped that over lunch in Brussels this afternoon British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would be looking at a menu of offers that could move Brexit talks on.

And on the issues of the UK's divorce bill and citizen's rights, there's broad agreement.

The fly in the soup is Ireland, and the border.

Officials from Dublin and London had been negotiating for most of the weekend, but there seems to be no deal that keeps everyone happy.

Leo Varadkar wants absolutely to avoid a hard border and checkpoints between north and south, and wants that commitment in writing in Brexit agreements.

But no one has figured out a way to solve the Northern Ireland problem - how do you avoid a hard border on an island where part of it is leaving the European Union and all the trade deals that come as part of the EU.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney will present what answers they have to cabinet this morning, but it's likely they'll say not enough has been done by the UK to move talks to the next stage.