The Taoiseach has apologised to Joanne Hayes on behalf of the state for what she was put through over the last 30 years.

Ms Hayes was falsely accused of murdering 'Baby John', an infant whose body washed up on a beach in Kerry in 1984.

Gardaí yesterday apologised to Ms Hayes for their accusations after DNA tests proved she was not the baby's mother.

Officers have also launched a fresh review of the case.

Speaking in Strasbourg today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended the Garda apology:

In a statement, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan welcomed the launch of the new investigation into the child's death.

He said: "I want to particularly welcome the apology made personally to Ms Joanne Hayes by Commissioner Donall Ó Cualáin on behalf of An Garda Síochána which was put on the public record by Gardaí yesterday.

"Joanne Hayes was subject to a prolonged ordeal that was simply wrong on every level. This was unacceptable even at the time and as Minister for Justice and Equality, and on behalf of the State, I am deeply sorry that this happened."