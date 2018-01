The Taoiseach's been criticised for suggesting people should get their parents to give them a deposit for a house.

Leo Varadkar says moving back in with family, or emigrating to save money, are other options for getting on the property ladder.

Fianna Fáil says his comments show his "posh-boy creditentials" while Labour says he needs to step back into the real world.

These people have mixed opinions on the Taoiseach's views: