Fianna Fail say a letter from the Taoiseach about talks on the confidence and supply deal is a "distraction".

Leo Varadkar has written to Michael Martin asking for negotiations to start on renewing the deal, which runs out after next month's Budget.

But Fianna Fail's Timmy Dooley says the Taoiseach should be focusing his efforts on issues like health and housing:

"It would appear to be just a distraction away from the real issues which is focusing on the budget. The Taoiseach wants to talk about confidence and supply when we're just getting started on the budget."