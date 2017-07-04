Bin charges are to dominate proceedings in the Dáil later with opposition parties insisting the public should be protected from price hikes.

From September, waste collection companies will no longer be able to charge a flat fee, but will price per lift, or by weight, along with a standing charge.

The Taoiseach says half the country already pays that way, and says the move is about encouraging the other half to reduce and recycle their waste.

Opposition parties are united in their resistance to government plans to introduce pay-by-weight or pay per lift, but for different reasons.

Fianna Fail will this evening introduce a private members motion calling for a waste regulator.

Environment Spokesman Timmy Dooley says the public is concerned that they’ll be gouged by waste collectors:

"There are some who believe there is potential for collusion to take place, perhaps some price-fixing, and that is of great concern to us because there are some of our rural areas as you know where there is no competition in the market place and consumers feel in those areas that they will be targeted," he said.

"We are also deeply concerned about the impact that will have on the environment.

"We have seen an increase in fly-tipping and any increase in charges has the potential for that to grow."

Labour’s introducing an amendment to the motion – calling for the Environmental Protection Agency to be the waste regulator.

Sean Sherlock says there needs to be an examination of the waste market:

"What we fear is that in the current regime, what he is proposing will actually lead to thousands of people coming out onto the streets because you can anticipate that there will be price increases.

While the Social Democrats are pointing out that with many waste collectors based in the Isle of Man, transparency is called for.

Catherine Murphy says the public deserves to know how much their bills will be this autumn:

"At the moment, even the waste companies don't know what the issues they are going to be working to are - never mind individual households and their budgets," she said.

While Taoiseach Varadkar says it’s imperative to reduce the need for landfill, and the new regime won’t kick in for several months:

"Anyone who has a contract that still stands so it will be at least a period of 15 months before the new charging system is put in place," he said.

"But as I say, half the people in the country are already charged under the new system and bin charges are not a new charge."

The new charging system is due to be introduced in September.