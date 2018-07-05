The Taoiseach says he's dissatisfied work hasn't begun to analyse more than 3,000 smear tests in the wake of the Cervical Check scandal.

The review was due to begin in May, and was expected to help form part of the Scally Inquiry into what happened.

The number of women affected by the scandal has also risen to 221.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he hopes the pace of the investigation can be quickened.

"I'm very dissatisfied of the fact that the actual review of the slides hasn't started yet.

"Work has begun through - the terms of reference had been agreed and the preliminary work is being done."

"But certainly we had thought back in May that this was a job that could be done more quickly - but we now understand it's going to take a bit longer.

"But we're obviously going to do everything we can as a Government to make sure that that work is done as soon as possible".

Health officials appeared earlier before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to update TDs over the Cervical Check controversy.

They also confirmed an independent review of more than 3,000 smear tests has yet to begin.