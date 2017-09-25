The Taoiseach travels to London this morning to meet the British Prime Minister.

Leo Varadkar will also be part of Ireland's final push in the bid to win the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The first stop for Leo Varadkar is an upmarket hotel in Kensington where the Ireland 2023 team has its final pitch for the tournament.

This is the same hotel where the winner will be unveiled on November 15th next.

Leo Varadkar will be joined by Irish legend Brian O'Driscoll, Ireland captain Niamh Briggs, bid chairman Dick Spring, Minister Shane Ross and Philip Browne of the IRFU.

After that it's to Downing Street for a lunchtime meeting with Theresa May.

The agenda includes the stalemate in Northern Ireland and although the Taoiseach will cautiously welcome Ms May's Brexit speech from Florence he'll continue to raise concerns that the British government has not set out a clear solution to the border.