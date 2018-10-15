The Taoiseach has hit out at those who he says forced the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald and caused the early retirement of Noirin O'Sullivan.

Leo Varadkar has tweeted that they should reflect on their judgement after the former Tanaiste and ex Garda Commissioner were vindicated in the Disclosures Tribunal report.

My Sunday reading. Finally getting around to it in full. Charleton is a beautiful wordsmith and his findings are eloquent. Once again Maurice McCabe emerges as a distinguished public servant. Must now press ahead with Garda reform 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2tAkA6rKhw — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 14, 2018





Those who forced the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald and precipitated the early retirement of Noirin O’Sullivan should reflect on their judgment. pic.twitter.com/VFfwf0bg5O — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 14, 2018





Meanwhile, it's reported that former Garda press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor has applied to retire early from the force.

He was suspended at the weekend after the same report found that he helped smear Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, it's understood he's facing a disciplinary inquiry.

It's not known whether his application to retire has been accepted but he has completed more than the required 30 years’ service.