Taoiseach Joins EU Talks On Brexit Negotiations
The Taoiseach is among EU leaders meeting in Brussels today for the first time since the UK triggered Article 50, and formally applied to leave the European Union.
The leaders will be signing off the EU's negotiating position in the Brexit talks.
The position of Northern Ireland is one of European Commission's key concerns.
EU Commission spokesperson Ruth Deasy says four areas in particular are paramount for the European Commission's future relationship with the UK: