The Taoiseach's rowed back on his guarantee that none of the victims of the Cervical Check scandal will have to face a court room.

But Leo Varadkar says he still hopes they won't have to go to court to get compensation.

He and the Health Minister made the promise when the scandal emerged, however Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey had to appear before the High Court during her case last week.

The Taoiseach says that was a special case as negligence on behalf of the state has yet to be established: