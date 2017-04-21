

Enda Kenny says he'll make his intentions about his future leadership of Fine Gael very clear once he's happy that the ground work for Brexit has been established.

The Taoiseach made the comments during a press conference following a meeting with the Dutch and Danish Prime Ministers to discuss Brexit in the Hague earlier today.

Mr. Kenny was asked if he will still be in office to congratulate the winner of the UK election in June.

Deputy Political Editor with Daily Mail Jennifer Bray was there: