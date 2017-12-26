The Taoiseach has said he’s fully committed to Ireland’s neutrality.

Earlier this month the government joined a pan-European agreement on defence which some people say threatens our neutrality.

PESCO is seen by many as the first step towards forming a European army, but the government says we’ll only sign up to certain parts.

However, the Taoiseach has added that Ireland’s neutrality means something different now than it has historically.

Leo Varadkar says we have to co-operate with other countries on defence issues despite our neutral stance: