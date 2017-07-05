The Taoiseach says yesterday's raids on insurance companies are a sign that action is being taken to price fixing.

Leo Varadkar's comments come despite his admission that the Irish authorities did not initiate yesterday's raids.

The Dáil, meanwhile, has heard that Ireland is not doing enough - and standing idly by while consumers are hit.

During Leaders' Questions this lunchtime, Michéal Martin raised yesterday's raids - which the European Commission has taken responsibility for.

Deputy Martin wondered why it was taking the EU to act, observing: "Now most people in Ireland [...] when they heard this news said 'at long last somebody is doing something to stop the great rip-off of the Irish consumers by the motor insurance companies and by the insurance company in general'."

Leo Varadkar denied the Government was sitting on its hands, pointing out that the findings of a recent taskforce on insurance are already being implemented.

The Taoiseach said the combination of EU raids and Irish inquiries shows a blind-eye is not being turned.

He argued: "I think the actions that occurred recently, and actions taken [...] by the Competition and Consumer Commission in recent times, show real evidence that action is being taken to enforce competition law".

Gavan Reilly reports: