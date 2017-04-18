The British Prime Minister wants to hold a general election on the 8th of June, saying it's the only way to secure stability ahead of Brexit.

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has spoken to the British Prime Minister tonight following her call for a snap election.

Both reiterated their commitments regarding Brexit and Ireland including that there be no return to a hard border and to maintain the Common Travel Area.

Enda Kenny also emphasised to Theresa May that a return to direct rule in Northern Ireland should not be contemplated.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs says he outlined his concerns during a phone call with the North's Secretary of State - about the impact of a UK election - on government formation talks in Northern Ireland.

Charlie Flanagan says the Government is committed to ensuring the best possible outcome for Ireland in the upcoming Brexit negotiations:

Meanwhile, it seems the vast majority of people in Britain support the idea of having an early general election in seven weeks.

68 per cent have told a Sky Data poll they back Theresa May's decision, compared to just 26 per cent who don't.

May herself says she only came to the decision "recently and reluctantly":