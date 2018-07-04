The Taoiseach has criticised the Irish media, claiming journalists are more interested in gossip.

Leo Varadkar made the comments during his trip to New York - where he launched Ireland's bid to win a seat on the UN Security Council.

During the event hosted by the Irish Consul General on Monday, The Taoiseach claimed Donald Trump's attacks on the media is one of the few things he can sympathise with the US President about.

According to the Irish Times Leo Varadkar made the remarks at a private function - however details of the conversation have since emerged.

Mr Varadkr says the media isn't interested in the truth, but the story and claims political journalists are more interested in gossip at Leinster House than the workings of Government.

He also took aim at the print media who he said focussed on technology and social media companies because they're taking away their business - and said some investigative journalism in Ireland is incorrect.

A spokesperson for the Toaiseach says his comments were taken out of context but Labour leader says to attack the Irish media when on a diplomatic and strategic trade mission is wholly inappropriate.

Brendan Howlin says Leo Varadkar seems more concerned to control the story than support a free press.