The Taoiseach will meet the British Prime Minister in Belfast later in a bid to progress talks on forming a Government in Northern Ireland.

A deal between Sinn Féin and the DUP looks closer after progress was made last week.

It comes as Theresa May prepares to relaunch her government's strategy on Brexit following months of Tory division on the issue.

Sinn Fein's new President Mary Lou McDonald says Brexit has created new divisions in Northern Ireland.