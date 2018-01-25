The Taoiseach will outline Ireland's commitment to the European Union at the World Economic Forum in Davos later.

Leo Varadkar is attending along with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

He'll present Ireland's strengths to potential investors, and show the country's determination to secure a favourable outcome in Brexit negotiations.

He's also set to highlight Ireland's desire to play a leading role in the ongoing debate on the future of Europe.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing the media outside Government Buildings in Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

His programme includes meetings with leaders of multi-national high-tech, pharmaceutical and financial services firms.

The Taoiseach will also take part in events focused on international developments - including peace and security, poverty and inequality.

He will participate in a live panel debate, during which he'll outline Ireland's commitment to the European Union.

Other speakers at the forum include Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Irish founder of 'Minnie Mélange' Sinéad Burke.