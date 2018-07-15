The Taoiseach is urging the public to continue to conserve water, despite rainfall across much of the country.

Leo Varadkar says the country is far from out of the woods.

Never though I’d be so glad to see rainfall in July. Far from out of the woods though. Please continue to conserve water. It is working. pic.twitter.com/U79OegThOw — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 15, 2018

Extra water restrictions are still set to come into operation in Dublin from tomorrow night.

Today's rainfall is the first in approximately 40 days and Irish Water says levels at its sources are still dropping.

33 suburbs in the capital will be affected by lower pressure at night from 10pm until 5 in the morning.

Most of the effected surburbs are on the south of city stretching as far as Bray in Co.Wicklow with 9 surburbs effected on the northside.