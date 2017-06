The Taoiseach has warned judges to back off with criticism of plans to overhaul how they are chosen.

Leo Varadkar says judges have to avoid interfering with Oireachtas business, just as politicians don't interfere with the courts.

His comments follow those of the President of the High Court, Justice Peter Kelly, who expressed concern about plans to overhaul judicial appointments.

Speaking today he said the separation of powers worked had to work both ways: