Taylor Swift's dramatic performance is trending on Twitter this morning following a packed out stadium at Croke Park last night.

Tonight she'll do it all over again for another 68 thousand fans for the second night of her Reputation Tour in Dublin.

Swifties were treated to a spectacle of fireworks and glitz as well as original hits such as Bad Blood and Should've Said No as well as her happy go lucky hit 'Shake it Off'.

The singer who received flowers from U2 ahead of her gig told the crowd she'd always heard 'Croke Park is Legendary'.

Fans were blown away by the show and shared the love on Twitter:

it was the best night ever❤️ #repTourDublin @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/hx3RQiuZ8h — Lina sees Taylor for the first time in Dublin ✨ (@LinaCapozzi2) June 16, 2018

I actually cant believe what happened last night... It was just absolutely amazing. Im still kinda speechless after the whole thing #RepTourDublin — Fiona (@Fiona_cameela) June 16, 2018

find yourself a group to walk around croke park screaming 1 2 3 LETS GO BITCH pic.twitter.com/J1aUD61zPe — crystal | 6✨ (@swiftsmicheIe) June 16, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade also managed to get in on the action with this safety message specially 'taylor-ed' for Swifties: