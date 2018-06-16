Taylor Swift Stuns Swifties At Croker
Taylor Swift's dramatic performance is trending on Twitter this morning following a packed out stadium at Croke Park last night.
Tonight she'll do it all over again for another 68 thousand fans for the second night of her Reputation Tour in Dublin.
Swifties were treated to a spectacle of fireworks and glitz as well as original hits such as Bad Blood and Should've Said No as well as her happy go lucky hit 'Shake it Off'.
The singer who received flowers from U2 ahead of her gig told the crowd she'd always heard 'Croke Park is Legendary'.
Fans were blown away by the show and shared the love on Twitter:
Taylor wow!!! What a show.. best concert of my life!!!!! #repTourDublin #TaylorSwift #badreputation #ReputationTour #reputation @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/4K6F1vAYbn— Orlaith (@Orlaithoh) June 16, 2018
it was the best night ever❤️ #repTourDublin @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/hx3RQiuZ8h— Lina sees Taylor for the first time in Dublin ✨ (@LinaCapozzi2) June 16, 2018
I actually cant believe what happened last night... It was just absolutely amazing. Im still kinda speechless after the whole thing #RepTourDublin— Fiona (@Fiona_cameela) June 16, 2018
find yourself a group to walk around croke park screaming 1 2 3 LETS GO BITCH pic.twitter.com/J1aUD61zPe— crystal | 6✨ (@swiftsmicheIe) June 16, 2018
Dublin Fire Brigade also managed to get in on the action with this safety message specially 'taylor-ed' for Swifties:
Stay SAFE & SOUND after @taylorswift13 tonight. BLANK SPACE in your belly? SHAKE IT OFF before you get home if you are feeling DELICATE. Don’t let SPARKS FLY in the kitchen. #DrunkCooking could be your END GAME, but will definitely cause BAD BLOOD #repTourDublin pic.twitter.com/Jd6O9j4TLm— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 15, 2018