Angry teachers are protesting against pay inequality this lunchtime.

The Teachers Union of Ireland say it's impossible to attract and retain young teachers who face additional training costs and low entry level pay.

Second level subjects like languages, maths and science are particularly at risk as fewer graduates in these areas choose teaching, opting for industry jobs instead.

Experienced teachers who are still passionate about their jobs say they as parents they wouldn't want their children to follow in their footsteps as the opportunities are not attractive for new teachers as they were when they qualified themselves.

Gail Conway has this report: