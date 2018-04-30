A technology company is create 400 new jobs over five years in Dundalk, Co Louth.

WuXi Biologics is to invest €325m in a new drug substance manufacturing facility on the IDA's greenfield site in Mullagharlin.

The company offers multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies end-to-end solutions to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing.

The new facility will be designed to be able to run continuous bioprocessing.

Its capacity means it will bw the world's largest facility using single-use bioreactors.

The project, the company's first site outside of China, is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Louth already hosts companies such as National Pen, PayPal, Xerox, Wasdell and Prometric.