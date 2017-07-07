He is the youngest-ever Taoiseach, and now Leo Varadkar is going high-tech - with a weekly video message.

He has posted his first one on the Fine Gael Facebook page.

In it he talks about Stormont, the visit of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Cabinet meetings this week.

On his decision to give the weekly video updates, he says: "Traditionally these have been done in written form, but I'm going to do them as video from now on - once a week - letting you know about the work I'm doing as Taoiseach and the important work that the Government is doing on your behalf".

His predecessor Enda Kenny had e-mailed out updates to Fine Gael members.

Mr Varadkar also references the Summer Economic Statement, which Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will give to the Dáil next week.

The Taoiseach also talks about a new 10-year national cancer strategy, launched earlier this week.