Gardaí in Cork are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager.

17 year old Mary Redic was last seen in the Blackrock area at around 4pm on Wednesday.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Mary was wearing light blue jeans, a light pink hooded top, light pink Converse runners and a pink rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.