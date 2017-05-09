Teen Takes Ellen's Retweet Title, Wins A Year Of Nuggets
An American teenager has tweeted his way to a year's supply of chicken nuggets.
Carter Wilkerson from Nevada tweeted at the Wendy's fast food chain last month asking how many retweets he'd need to get himself a year of free nuggets.
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
Wendy's replied 18 million - which might have seemed a pretty impossible target, given the competition.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
The retweet record holder was Ellen De Generes with 3.4 million retweets for her famous Oscars selfie.
But Carter is the type who loves a challenge and... there's a new record holder!
Carter's tweet with the message "HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS" now has 3.5 million retweets.
Congrats @carterjwm! Your call for a year supply of nuggets from @Wendys has officially become the most Retweeted Tweet of all time! pic.twitter.com/a2co4cmvlJ— Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) May 9, 2017
Wendys have given in, and the teenager is now the proud owner of a certificate allowing him free nuggets for the next twelve months.