Carter's Chicken Nugget Dream Comes True

An American teenager has tweeted his way to a year's supply of chicken nuggets.

Carter Wilkerson from Nevada tweeted at the Wendy's fast food chain last month asking how many retweets he'd need to get himself a year of free nuggets.


Wendy's replied 18 million - which might have seemed a pretty impossible target, given the competition.


The retweet record holder was Ellen De Generes with 3.4 million retweets for her famous Oscars selfie.

But Carter is the type who loves a challenge and... there's a new record holder!

Carter's tweet with the message "HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS" now has 3.5 million retweets.


Wendys have given in, and the teenager is now the proud owner of a certificate allowing him free nuggets for the next twelve months.

 

 

 

 