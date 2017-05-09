An American teenager has tweeted his way to a year's supply of chicken nuggets.

Carter Wilkerson from Nevada tweeted at the Wendy's fast food chain last month asking how many retweets he'd need to get himself a year of free nuggets.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017





Wendy's replied 18 million - which might have seemed a pretty impossible target, given the competition.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014





The retweet record holder was Ellen De Generes with 3.4 million retweets for her famous Oscars selfie.

But Carter is the type who loves a challenge and... there's a new record holder!

Congrats @carterjwm! Your call for a year supply of nuggets from @Wendys has officially become the most Retweeted Tweet of all time! pic.twitter.com/a2co4cmvlJ — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) May 9, 2017





Wendys have given in, and the teenager is now the proud owner of a certificate allowing him free nuggets for the next twelve months.