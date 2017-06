A 14 year old boy remains in hospital after a boating accident in West Cork today.

The teenager was airlifted from Skibbereen at around 11.20am this morning.

It's understood the boy sustained head injuries after a boom swung across the deck of the boat and struck the boy.

The Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the airlift with the Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117 who transported the him to Cork University Hospital.